RUSSELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash on Route 19 Wednesday left one woman dead, according to a news release from Virginia State Police (VSP).

Officials revealed that a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle had been traveling north on Route 19 near Route 782 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

VSP officers responded to the scene at 12:47 p.m. and determined the driver, identified as Brittany C. Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, had died at the scene. She had been wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information has been released.