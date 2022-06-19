SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Responders were at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Interstate 26 Sunday morning, and drivers were warned that delays in the area were possible as crews work.

According to an alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a crash with injuries was reported around 8:12 Sunday morning near Mile Marker 10 on Interstate 26.

Washington County dispatch officials told News Channel 11 that the crash involved a motorcyclist.

As responders remain at the scene, the KPD alert warned that traffic in the area is possible. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay traffic platform reported minor congestion in both lanes along Mile 10 as of 8:45 a.m.

“Anyone already in the area is asked to be patient,” KPD’s alert said. “Use caution, and obey all traffic instructions.”