WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report.

Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence.

Authorities identified the driver as Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia. He died at the scene and had been wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.