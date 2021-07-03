THP: Motorcycle crash in Carter County leaves 1 dead

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle on the 8700 block of Highway 19-E Friday night.

According to witness reports, Linzel Clawson, 45 of Hampton, was traveling northbound on 19-E at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle.

An SUV was pulling left out of a driveway to go southbound before the motorcycle crashed into it.

All three passengers of the SUV escaped without injury. Clawson was reported deceased.

It is unknown if Clawson was wearing his helmet correctly.

THP continues to investigate this crash.