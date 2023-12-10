JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chaotic Crew Motorcycle Club and food truck Tri-Cities Roadhouse partnered to host a “Plate for Purpose”, benefitting the family of a husband and wife lost during a house fire.

The fundraising event took place Saturday at the Chaotic Crew’s West Market Street clubhouse. The public was invited to purchase a full plate of barbecue and sides for ten dollars. All proceeds supported the family and children of a couple who was killed in a house fire Tuesday on Mill Springs Road.

Akita Dominique Trobaugh, 31, and Thomas Kyle Trobaugh, 33, were identified by the TBI as the deceased. The pair leaves behind three children, who escaped the fire by breaking a window, then called 911.

Audria Shelton is one of the owners and operators of Tri-Cities Roadhouse. She told News Channel 11 that it’s a basic instinct for her to support her community in times of need.

“Because as a community, you should come together no matter what situation it is,” she said. “Whether it’d helping the family because they lost a part of their family, whether it’s Christmas gifts, whatever it may be, need be. You know, just need to come together and help out each other because there may be a time where you need that help, and the community will be there for you.”

An auction of items such as paintings and more took place alongside the barbecue meal, with all profits going directly to the family of the Trobaughs.