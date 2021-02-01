Motion made to continue accused Appalachian Trail murderer from July to September

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The attorney representing James Jordan, the man accused of fatally stabbing a hiker on the Appalachian Trail in May 2019, has filed a motion to push back the date of his trial.

According to court documents, Jordan’s counsel, federal public defender Lisa Lorish, filed a motion on Monday, February 1 to change the date of the trial. The trial by jury has been scheduled to begin in Abingdon from July 19 through July 30, 2021.

The motion states “counsel for the defendant requires a continuance to have ample time to investigate and prepare for trial.”

Lorish has asked for the trial to be rescheduled for September 7 through 20.

Lorish claims that the continuance would be “in the interest of justice” and allow more time for the defense to properly investigate and prepare.

The motion also states that the prosecutors for the case, Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary Lee and Lena Busscher, do not object to continuing the case.

Prosecutors have also not objected to pretrial conference scheduled for August 24, 2021.