Motion hearing set this week for Carter Co. man charged with murdering 89-year-old woman

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motion is scheduled this week for a Carter County man charged with murdering an 89-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Chad Anthony Benfield is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Benfield is facing first-degree murder charges following the death of Mary Nolen at her home in 2017.

Benfield reportedly beat and raped Nolan in her home on July 14th.

According to investigators, DNA from fingernail clippings helped lead deputies to Benfield.

Back in 2018, Judge Lisa Rice denied a motion to supress DNA evidence during the trial.

Benfield remains jailed at Carter County on a $500,000 bond. The trial is set to resume in 2020