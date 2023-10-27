KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Heather Snapp said Friday she hasn’t heard from her daughter Hollynn since Oct. 5.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Snapp told News Channel 11. “I mean it’s horrible to wake up every day and think, ‘My goodness, where is my daughter?'”

Snapp adopted 19-year-old Hollynn when she was just 10 years old.

Both Snapp and Leslie Hunt, Hollynn’s former foster parent, said it’s not like her to stop communicating. She was reportedly last seen in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

“It does worry me a little bit more, just knowing how she is and how she’s a little more trusting of people, that’s concerning,” Hunt told News Channel 11.

Snapp and Hunt filed a police report with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) on Sunday.

Though the investigation is ongoing, as of now there are no plans for grid searches, said SCSO Criminal Investigations Captain Richard Frazier.

“We’re just following up on tips, conducting interviews, I really don’t want to get into what we’re doing or where we’ve been,” Frazier said.

Snapp said her daughter Hollynn struggles with mental health difficulties, but with few treatment options near her family home in Chuckey, she often had to choose between treatment and being near her family.

“My daughter wouldn’t be in the situation that she was in if she had been able to access resources in our hometown,” said Snapp.

For now, the women are pleading for Hollynn to contact them.

“We love you and we miss you very much and if you can, just please reach out to somebody,” Hunt said.

Snapp said she’s just as worried as Hunt is but is working to stay strong and keep the search going.

“We have to find her,” said Hunt. “When that is all said in done I will allow myself to grieve, but right now I’m ready to fight and I want my daughter back.”