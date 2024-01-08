HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Erika Qualls is the mother who filed a lawsuit against the Hawkins County Board of Education, alleging her son at Church Hill Middle School was the victim of racially-based bullying that went largely ignored.

On Monday, days after a settlement on the lawsuit was reached, Qualls said she doesn’t feel like the incidents involving her son were handled correctly, and that money doesn’t change the emotional damage done to her son.

“No amount of money is going to take away what happened to my kid,” she said. “So it’s not really a win either way, you know.”

Hawkins County Schools Superintendent Matt Hixson released a statement on Monday, stating the Board of Education “strongly denies its employees were deliberately indifferent to any events of alleged harassment.” The statement went on to say the board’s insurance carrier had the authority to settle the case and decided to do so.

Qualls said regardless of the settlement, she feels the lawsuit set the precedent for change within the school system. She told News Channel 11 that she hopes Hawkins County Schools changes the way it addresses racial bullying differently in the future.

“Before a suit was ever filed, I asked for a restorative piece, so that students who are doing these things and who do have these behaviors learn why it’s wrong and how it affects the students that they’re targeting,” Qualls said. “I would like to see a restorative proponent in that, and then just discipline within itself. Holding students accountable for their actions.”

Qualls said her son now does virtual schooling because of the bullying. She still has other sons attending Hawkins County Schools and said a racial incident has happened recently with one as well.