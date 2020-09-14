Mother, son indicted in murder of Tazewell man

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A mother and son are facing several charges in connection with the murder of a Tazewell County man.

A Bland County grand jury on Monday indicted Justin Michael Hackler, 25 of Bastian, on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, and concealing a dead body. His mother, Leslie Raquel Hackler, 48 of Tazewell, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to conceal a dead body and concealing a dead body.

The indictments are in connection with the murder of David Allen Hayes, who lived in the Gratton section of Tazewell County.

Investigators say Hayes was murdered just across the county line in neighboring Bland County between June 25 and June 28. The murder was originally investigated in Tazewell County before authorities determined that the crime actually took place in Bland County.

Authorities say Hayes’ body was found by law enforcement on July 10.

Leslie Hackler was Hayes’ girlfriend, according to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney.

Both Justin and Leslie Hackler are being held in jail without bond.

Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster has been appointed special prosecutor by Bland County.