Mother reflects on life of Daniel Boone student who died after falling from truck

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of a deceased Daniel Boone High School student spoke out regarding her son’s death.

16-year-old Jonathan Coglianese died at the Johnson City Medical Center in late September after he fell from a moving truck and hit his head on Sept. 12.

His mother Glenda spoke out on his death and said that he will be missed greatly.

“He was a very happy kid. He was funny,” said Coglianese. “He liked to be the jokester of all the friends, class clown. Anybody that was around him, he had them laughing. That was just the type of kid he was.”

Jonathan played basketball, loved the Broncos and had plans of going to a trade school, according to his mother Glenda.

According to his mother’s understanding of the events on Sept. 12, the truck Jonathan was in was full of other kids and when someone dropped a hat out of the truck, Jonathan went to retrieve it.

“From what I understood, he stood on the truck, on the step-up bar, and they took off, and he just fell backwards, hit his head,” Coglianese said.

“They told me in the very beginning still, it didn’t look good because of the trauma. The way he hit his head, they said it was like a 3% chance and I kept thinking, ‘It’s going to change, it’s going to change.’ But, it didn’t change. He didn’t wake up or anything. No movement, nothing.”

Glenda said Jonathan’s doctors informed her that there was little hope after he had a stroke following the accident.

Jonathan’s father, Glenda’s husband, has had Multiple sclerosis for 22 years and is currently living in a nursing home in Virginia.

“Jonathan has helped me out tremendously at the house with him,” Coglianese said. “And, that’s what I’m going to miss too is he was such a big help to us at the house, and I don’t have him now.

“I was never planning this for Jonathan and I was trying to prepare even myself and the kids for the passing of my husband, and then this happened to Jonathan and it just threw everything upside down because nobody wants to bury their child.”

Glenda also voiced her appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received saying cards had come from Gray, Nashville, Chicago and other places.

The GoFundMe that was set up for Jonathan paid for all the funeral expenses.