JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Washington County grand jury handed down an indictment with five different felonies on Arbey Lopez.

A Johnson City Police Department release says he was charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count each aggravated sexual battery and continuous sexual abuse of a child Tuesday and jailed the same day. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

The mother of the reported victim reached out to News Channel 11 and said there was no reason it should’ve taken this long, eight months after the last known assault of which he’s accused, for him to be behind bars.

For her and her child’s safety, we aren’t revealing the woman’s name and are only identifying her as the victim’s mother.

“He’s been living his life free for almost eight months to the day of when I first notified police of what was going on,” she said. “We were informed on July 16 what had been going on.”

She said that is when her child informed her husband.

Photo: Arbey Lopez courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

They found out about the alleged assault six days after the last known attack and a full rape kit wasn’t collected.

“Since there was no way to collect any evidence from that examination, I asked my child if their undergarments had been washed yet and they said ‘no,'” she explained. “So, we gathered those up from the dirty clothes and I brought it that Monday, July 19 to the police department.”

By mid-August, she was informed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that the agency had received the collected evidence.

“It was just a constant runaround with, ‘We’re waiting on the results. Oh, we’re waiting on the results,'” she said.

Two months later, she called the forensics lab in Knoxville where her child’s kit was. On Oct. 6, she says the chief assured her a tech had been assigned to her child’s kit the day before.

“November 10th is when I finally got the call from the detective on the case telling me they got the results…so over a month later,” she recalled.

Comparison DNA from Lopez was also collected. Johnson City police declined to be interviewed about the case but told News Channel 11 they received the positive results in February.

It would take a grand jury indictment and into the next month to make the arrest.

“Rape kits sit on the shelf for at least six months before they even get around to testing them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a child or an adult,” the mother said. “A child usually takes more precedence but still, the backlog on rape kits is disgusting.”

The mother says it took a lot of courage for her child to speak up about the abuse.

“They’re the bravest person I know,” she said.

As of January, the average turnaround time for Sexual Assault Kits at the TBI lab in Knoxville, where this one was sent, is around eight months.

“I’m not necessarily putting this on the investigator at all because she did her job. She got the indictment. She did everything within her power to make sure she had her ducks in a row, which is what she explained to me. It’s the whole process. We can’t just blame the investigators on these cases because if it was up to them, honestly, kids probably would get tested right away because they want these monsters behind bars just as badly as we do. The process sucks,” she said. “They’re creating more victims, is how I see it. And it’s not okay.”

The forensic lab in Nashville has the shortest turnaround of five months. The lab in Jackson has a turnaround of close to nine months.