Mother of missing Evelyn posts to social media sharing new photos, asks public ‘help me find my baby!’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell made her first Facebook post since an AMBER Alert was issued for her child.

Megan Boswell, under the Facebook name “Maggie Wood,” posted a public plea on social media Monday. The post asks for people to share it and help Megan Boswell find her baby.

The post, which is visible to all, showed several new photos of Evelyn Boswell.

It appears this is one of multiple Facebook accounts for the mother.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn Boswell after authorities said she was last seen by a babysitter in early December.

15-month-old Evelyn Boswell (Source: TBI)

Anyone with information about Evelyn or her location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, (423) 279-7500 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

