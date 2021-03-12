Mother of Kingsport shooting victim calls for public’s help, $5,000 reward offered for information leading to justice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The family of Josephine Helmandollar, a young woman killed in a shooting in Kingsport last December, is asking for the public’s help.

Helmandollar’s mother says a $5,000 reward is now being offered in exchange for information that will help investigators find and bring to justice the person responsible for her daughter’s death.

Josephine Helmandollar was better known as “Josi” to the many people who loved her. She was 20 years old when she passed away.

Josephine ‘Josi’ Helmandollar (Image courtesy of Melissa Davis)

Melissa Davis of Church Hill was not just Josi’s mother – the two were best friends.

“She was just so full of life,” said Melissa.

Then came December 8th, 2020.

“When she left here that evening, she just told me they were going to get something to eat, and hangout. And she went out the door, told me she loved me, kissed me the cheek as she always did when she left. And that was the last time we’ve seen her,” said Melissa.

Police say on this night, Josi and her friend, Charles Seaton, were both shot in the roadway on Skyland Drive in Kingsport. Both were transported to the hospital. Seaton passed away from his injuries later that month.

Josi died of her injuries shortly after the shooting. Kingsport Police Public Information Officer Tom Patton said since then, investigators have followed up on numerous leads. But they’ve not yet been able to positively identify a suspect or motive.

“I think it’s safe to assume that these two individuals were targeted for some reason by somebody. So we don’t necessarily think this was a random act of violence. But again, we don’t know why they were targeted,” said Patton.

(Image courtesy of Melissa Davis)

Josi’s loved ones are calling on anyone with information to come forward. Her grandfather is now offering up a reward.

“He has pledged a $5,000 reward for the information leading to identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons that are responsible,” said Melissa.

The mother says having justice for Josi will help bring her closure. It’s what her daughter – who cared so intensely for others – deserves.

“I’ve heard from friends, and friend’s parents. Because of Josi, that friend is still here. Because in their darkest times, Josi was there for them. And she let them know they mattered,” she said. “That’s my daughter. That’s my baby girl. I’m very proud of her.”

The KPD says anyone with information should contact them:

Melissa also said one of Josi’s passions was wanting people experiencing homelessness to have clothing and warm blankets. She asks anyone with those items to donate them to Hunger First in Kingsport in Josi’s memory.