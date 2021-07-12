Mother, daughter convicted in ‘Facebook murders’ case to appear in court Tuesday

Jennelle Leigh Potter and Barbara Mae Potter (Photos: Tennessee Department of Correction)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson County women who were sentenced to life in prison in the high-profile “Facebook murders” case are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Washington County court officials confirmed that Jenelle and Barbara Potter are scheduled to appear for a post-conviction hearing Tuesday.

A jury found Marvin Potter, his wife Barbara, and their daughter Jenelle guilty of first-degree murder for the 2012 shooting deaths of Bill Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth. Prosecutors said Marvin Potter shot and killed the couple after Jenelle told him they had a social media dispute. All three were sentenced to life in prison.

Barbara and Jenelle Potter are incarcerated at the state’s prison for women in Nashville.

Tuesday’s court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

