‘Most wanted’ Kingsport murder suspect arrested in New Orleans

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted in a Kingsport homicide investigation who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “most wanted” list has been taken into custody.

The Kingsport Police Department said Zachery Felton was arrested Thursday in New Orleans where he remains in jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Felton was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place May 15 on Bays View Court. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, vandalism of a monitoring device, and vandalism.

The police department said no further details on Felton’s arrest were available.