After structure fire, Mosheim VFD: Use caution when plugging things into extension cords

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a structure fire Saturday night, the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department is warning the public against plugging too many things into extension cords.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, the Mosheim VFD posted several photos of the charred structure, listing the cause of the fire as an electrical short in an extension cord.

Along with Mosheim VFD, Midway VFD, Debusk VFD, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville/Greene County EMS, Greeneville Light and Power, Chaplain Danny Ricker and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.

The National Fire Protection Association lists its fire code 11.1.5.6 as “extension cords shall not be used as a substitute for permanent wiring.”

“Relocatable power taps are for temporary use and should not take the place of permanently installed receptacles,” reads part of the NFPA 70 National Electrical Code.

The public is urged not to plug too many electrical plugs into outlets that aren’t part of a permanent structure.