MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greene County Commissioners approved a Tax Increment Financing plan (TIF) to support the Mosheim Crossing project that will bring two hotels, retail and restaurants to the area.

“The TIF actually allows for the property tax rate currently enforced for businesses and industries to be used for the construction or placement of infrastructure,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “Those funds and that revenue gets applied directly to the infrastructure.”

Morrison told News Channel 11 that the TIF does not take taxpayer dollars, therefore the developers are taking on their own financial risk. Morrison added that he feels like this project will be a benefit to the county as a whole because it will bring more jobs to the area.

“There’s about 365 new direct jobs that’ll be attached to this project,” said Morrison. “And somewhere in the neighborhood of about 620 indirect jobs that will come as a result of this.”

Mosheim Town Mayor Rick Cunningham said not only will it bring more jobs, but also a wider variety of employment options.

“It’s going to give potential employees a choice whether they want to come to the town of Mosheim and work in a factory or they want to work in fast food or to work in hospitality,” said Cunningham.

JPP Property Management will be constructing the project and has plans to build two hotels: a Marriot and a Fairfield, along with shops, restaurants and maybe even a gas station.

“Both hotels would be divided into about 115 rooms that would be for a short-term, overnight, or an extended stay,” said Morrison. “But they would sort of have a combined lobby, that sort of thing.”

Cunningham said that this is a much-needed project for the Town of Mosheim.

“It’s a win for Greene County. It’s a win for miles,” said Cunningham. “There’s been times in the past where we’ve needed lodging and not had it.”

Morrison said that developers hope to start construction on the project in January.