Morristown police warn of phone scammer pretending to be police

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is warning people of the dangers of a phone scam that is currently going on in the town.

According to a release from the police department, the caller identifies himself as a member of the MPD and demands payment through Google Play cards.

The MPD says they will never call and request money, and there is not a government agency that takes payment in the form of any kind of gift card.

The MPD also urges everyone to not give out personal information over the phone unless you are certain you know who is on the other end.

For questions regarding the scam, you can call the police department at 423-585-4630.