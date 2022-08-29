MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

They are looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47.

According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived Ivy was gone.

Ivy was last seen at a business on Sunday but police believe she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being about 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and having blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Morristown dispatch at 423-585-2701.