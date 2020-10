MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old man.

According to a release from MPD, Nathan Timothy Klusman has not been seen nor heard from by friends or family since September 7.

Klusman is 6’0″ with black hair and hazel eyes, MPD reports.

The release says police and acquaintances are seeking to make sure Klusman is safe. He is not wanted for a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 423-585-2701.