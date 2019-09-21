UPDATE: Missing Morristown 14-year-old found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old from Morristown has been safely located.

According to the Morristown Police Department, Santiago Silva Ramos has been located and is now safe.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a release from the department, Santiago Silva Ramos was last seen at his home on Friday around 8:00 p.m.

Santiago is described as a 5 foot 6 inches weighing 150 pounds.

He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 423-585-2701.