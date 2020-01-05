Morristown police seek public help finding armed robbery suspect

Local

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday morning at Papa John’s Pizza on W. Andrew Johnson Highway.

According to a press release from the police department, just before noon Sunday a “white male in his mid-20’s to early-30’s described as clean-shaven and approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 lbs robbed Papa John’s Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway and fled on foot.”

The release stated that the suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap.

“Investigators believe he ran to McDonald’s a short distance away and changed clothes in the bathroom,” the release listed.

The suspect was seen leaving the McDonald’s wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, again heading westbound on foot down Andrew Johnson Highway.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

