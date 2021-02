MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen on January 3, 2021.

According to MPD, Clinton Lee Arnold was reported missing by family on February 16.

Arnold, 30, is not wanted for any crime. His loved ones and police just want to make sure he is safe.

He is 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 585-4675.