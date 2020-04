MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are asking for your help with finding a missing woman.

The Morristown Police Department is trying to find 32-year-old Tara Chantel McCraw.

Family members say she is from Loudon County but recently came to Morristown. They haven’t been able to contact her since April 1.

McCraw is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Morristown dispatch at 423-585-2701.