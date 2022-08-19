MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Sampson is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a t-shirt and may be wearing glasses.

The TBI states that Sampson has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department immediately at 423-585-2701.