Morristown Police searching for missing child

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators with the Morristown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Mikaila Meadows.

According to an official release from the department, her family reported that she was dropped off at the skating rink in Morristown Saturday night.

Meadows told her grandmother that she was going to get a ride home from a friend “Nathan”.

As of 5 a.m. Meadows has not returned home.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes and a bright pink shirt. She is 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds with has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.