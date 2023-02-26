MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 9-year-old boy who they say ran away from home.

A release from the Morristown Police Department said Levi Caldwell, 9, was last seen by his family at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

He is a white male that is 4’11” tall and weighs around 84 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

The release said Caldwell was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with the word ‘Jordan’ on the sleeves, as well as black pants with the word ‘Jordan’ on them.

Anyone that sees or has information on Levi Caldwell should contact 911 or the Morristown-Hamblen dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.