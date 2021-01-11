Morristown police looking for missing 36-year-old man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who has been missing since Saturday.

Nicholas Edmond Baucom was staying at the Motel 6 on East Andrew Johnson Highway on Saturday as he was traveling between Memphis and Virginia, according to the Morristown Police Department.

The department says Baucom was supposed to meet with business acquaintances that afternoon but did not. Family members and business associates have been unable to contact him.

Police say Baucom was driving a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler with a hard top, snorkel kit, and Virginia license plate. They described him a being 5’11” tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Baucom’s whereabouts is asked to call Morristown police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.