UPDATE: Missing Morristown juvenile found safe

UPDATE: Morristown police say 13-year-old Christian Ditullio has been found safe.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for your help with locating a missing juvenile.

The Morristown Police Department is trying to find 13-year-old Christian Ditullio.

The police department says he was last seen on Monday according to his family.

Ditullio is 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has hazel eyes and black hair. He last seen wearing khaki pants, black Under Armor shoes, and a red/black/white hoodie.

Anyone with information on Ditullio’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 423-585-2701.