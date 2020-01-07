Morristown PD: Jefferson City man charged in robbery of Papa John’s

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Morristown Papa John’s Pizza on Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Morristown police seek public help finding armed robbery suspect

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, Paul Luther Ruth, 26, is charged with aggravated robbery after he demanded money from a Papa John’s employee with a note while he hid one hand in his jacket to give the appearance that he had a weapon.

After taking the money, the release says Ruth left the restaurant and changed clothes at a nearby McDonalds before fleeing on foot.

MPD had previously asked the public for help in identifying him, and submitted tips helped lead police to Ruth.

He is currently in the Hamblen County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.