Morristown Police Department reminds drivers to be cautious with schools back in session

Police are hoping to make roads in or near school zones safer for the upcoming school year.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With kids going back to school in Hamblen County next week, the Morristown Police Department is reminding drivers to be cautious and plan ahead.

A release from the Morristown Police Department is advising drivers to consider the fact that school zones will be active again and some areas may be congested during certain parts of the day.

Chief Overholt of the Morristown Police Department said officers will be focusing on enforcing safe driving in school zones during the afternoon and morning.

Drivers are warned of reduced speed limits in school zones during 6:45 – 8:00 a.m. and 2:45 – 4:00 p.m.

Also, under the new Hands-Free Law, anyone using a hand-held device in a marked school zone during enforced times will be fined $200 and possible court costs.

PREVIOUS STORY: Local retailers advise wireless options for new “Hands Free Law”