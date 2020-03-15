Morristown police charge man with three counts of aggravated robbery

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators with the Morristown Police Department charged a man in connection with two convenience store robberies Saturday.

Officials say Austin Lynn Davis, 22, was charged with three counts of armed robbery for using a firearm to demand money from both a Sonoco at around 3:30 a.m. and again at a Pilot just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

During the second reported robbery at the Pilot, Davis allegedly fired a handgun, striking a ceiling tile. The police report indicated that when Davis fled from the convenience store, he allegedly used the firearm to demand the vehicle of a woman sitting in her car on the lot. When she resisted, the report said that Davis turned to a Ford F250 which was being fueled at the gas pumps.

He was charged with theft over $60,000 for taking that truck and fleeing the scene, officials say.

Officers from the MPD and deputies with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office followed a GPS device installed in the stolen truck, tracking Davis as he fled. Davis ultimately wrecked the truck on Bright’s Pike Road in east Hamblen County and ran on foot, the report stated.

Officials say he was apprehended by MPD K9s and deputies on Spring Creek Road.

Davis was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, felony evading, reckless driving, and failure to exercise due care.

“I commend the teamwork between Morristown police officers and Hamblen County deputies in apprehending this dangerous person,” MPD Chief Roger Overholt said.