Morristown police: Catalytic converter thefts continue

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – We have a crime watch alert to pass along from Morristown.

Officers say they’re continuing to see thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across the city, especially from larger vehicles like trucks and work vans.

Officers say suspects are able to gain access to vehicles parked in unsecured or unmonitored lots.

To help stop the theft, the Morristown Police Department is encouraging drivers to park your vehicle in a highly visible area.

The department also encourages people to park near an attended building or in a secure garage.

If you have fallen victim to the theft in the city, you can contact MPD at (423) 585-2710.

