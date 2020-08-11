Morristown Police asking for public’s help identifying person of interest in May 2020 death investigation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a death investigation that began in May 2020.

According to a release from MPD, the person pictured below was “the last known person to see a man who was found deceased on May 18, 2020.”

The deceased man was found at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to the release.

A stock photo of the type of hat that the person of interest was believed to have been wearing was also provided by MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 423-585-2701 or leave an anonymous tip at 423-585-1833.