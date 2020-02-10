Morristown police asking for public’s help finding missing 17-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

According to a post from the City of Morristown, 17-year-old Hayle Renea Arwood was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Hayle is a white female and is 5′ 4″, 200 pounds and has red hair.

She was last seen at East High School where she had gone to take the ACT.

Hayle was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white North Face jacket.

Hayle is from Newport and police believe she may be in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 423-585-2701.