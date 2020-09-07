Morristown police asking for assistance identifying 2 robbery, assault suspects

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is calling on the public to assist in the identification of two suspects involved in a Monday morning gas station robbery.

According to a release from MPD, the robbery and assault occurred at a Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street around 4:30 a.m.

The release says two men entered the gas station and told the clerk to give them money in the cash register.

After the clerk refused, MPD reports the suspects crossed the counter and punched and knocked her to the ground.

The suspects fled when a customer entered the Shell station.

According to MPD, both men appear to be in their early twenties with similar builds of about 5’9″ and between 150-170 pounds.

The release says one is believed to be a white man in a black hoodie with a red stripe, gray sweatpants and bright blue sides on them.

The first suspect could be seen on surveillance wearing what appears to be a latex glove on his right hand.

The second suspect appears to be either Hispanic or Black, according to MPD.

He was seen on footage wearing a gray hoodie and possibly a ring on the middle finger of his right hand.

Both suspects were wearing face masks.

The suspects were seen leaving the crime scene in a white four-door sedan that could possibly be a Toyota or Honda. It was seen headed south on Cumberland Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 423-585-2701 or 423-585-1833 to remain anonymous.