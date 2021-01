MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy last seen on Sunday morning.

According to a release from MPD, Federico Vega Olvera, 16, was last seen at his home in north Morristown.

Federico is described as a white male, 5’3″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Investigators say he may be wearing a red hoodie and face mask and possibly riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding Federico is asked to call authorities at 423-585-2701.