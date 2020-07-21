Morristown PD seeking location of missing juvenile

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.

Detectives are trying to locate of 15-year-old Ashlyn Sinard.

According to police, her family reported that they have not seen her since Monday afternoon on Hayter Drive in Morristown. She was last seen wearing a green bikini top and shorts. Police say she may have a tattoo of a butterfly with a skull in it on her right leg.

Sinard is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes. Police say she has blond hair but may have changed it, possibly to gray.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Morristown police through dispatch at 423-585-2701.