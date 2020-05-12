Morristown PD issues Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are trying to locate an 85-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for John Healey.

Investigators say Healey drove away from a doctor’s office in west Morristown on Tuesday afternoon while his wife was inside for an appointment. He did not return to the doctor’s office or his home in Newport.

Healey is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweater, and a beige hat. He was driving a 2004 tan Buick LeSabre with license plate number H8731U.

Anyone with information on Healey’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 423-585-2701.