MPD: Missing 88-year-old man has been found

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATED: (4:33 PM) Morristown Police Department officials confirm they have found Eugene Horner.

The Morristown Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing 88-year-old man.

According to a release from the department, Eugene Horner last had contact with his family Saturday night. He is driving a green 1998 Dodge van with license plate 600CKM.

MPD says he family believes he may have tried to drive to church this morning and became lost. 
Please call dispatch 423-585-2701 immediately if you have information on his whereabouts.

