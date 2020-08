MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

The Morristown Police Department is seeking the location of 35-year-old Jessica Dawn Williams.

Williams’ family told police they have not had contact with her since last November.

Williams is 5-feet tall and has brown hair and two star tattoos on her upper chest, according to police.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact police through dispatch at 423-585-2701.