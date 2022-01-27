Morristown PD asking for help finding missing man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Morristown police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

According to the Morristown Police Department, 26-year-old Skyler Etgen was reported missing by his parents, who said they had not seen him since he left for work at Kawasaki Tennessee on Tuesday.

Etgen is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He may be driving a silver Mazda with plate 9A1-4F6.

Anyone with information on Etgen’s whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 423-585-2701.