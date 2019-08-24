Suspect arrested in Morristown after barricading himself inside apartment during 4-hour standoff

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for four hours on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, Jason Starritt was charged with domestic assault, aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers were reportedly called to The Maples around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

Following their response, a woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The release says officers returned two hours later, and Starritt barricaded himself in the apartment, threatening officers.

The department’s Tactical Response Units arrived and eventually took Starritt into custody after four hours of negotiating.

Starritt is being held in the Hamblen County Jail.

Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt thanked the Greeneville Police Department for their assistance they provided during the incident.

Chief Roger Overholt said, “I am glad our department has the trained personnel and equipment needed to effectively respond to these types of high-risk incidences. MPD, along with the Morristown Fire Department and Hamblen County EMS worked well together as a team to see that this incident was resolved peacefully.”