Morgan Wallen to return to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an eagerly-awaited performance Saturday night, country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen informed fans that it wouldn’t be long before he’d be back.

According to a press release from Bristol Motor Speedway, Wallen said he’d rejoin Country Thunder in the last great colosseum for a two-day event.

Taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022, Wallen will be back in the middle of the world’s fastest half-mile.

“With the overwhelming success of the first Country Thunder Bristol, we are excited to announce we are doing it again next year with our friend Morgan Wallen,” said Troy Vollhoffer, CEO of Country Thunder. “With all the fan support, these beautiful Appalachian Mountains and Bristol Motor Speedway, there is nothing else like it. Thanks to the fans, we can’t wait to come back here next year.”

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. here.