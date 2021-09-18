Morgan Wallen coming to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – County singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to Bristol in October, and tickets go on sale soon.

According to a release by Bristol Motor Speedway, the stadium will host “Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover” on October 30 in the infield of the famed half-mile.

Alongside Wallen, the lineup will include:

  • Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibble Jr.
  • Larry Fleet
  • Jon Langston
  • Ernest

Tickets will be available online here starting at September 21, and camping/parking tickets will become available later.

