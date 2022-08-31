KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lawson Pittman is not a statistic, even though he will be a number on the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) overdose database someday.

His face looks out from pictures on numerous walls in a sober living house in Kingsport, where up to 12 guys in recovery from substance abuse strive toward a life filled with purpose and hope.

Craig Forrester is with them every step of the way — like he was with Pittman — as a leader of Recovery Resources, which has opened six such houses in the last year-plus in the Tri-Cities. Especially Wednesday, which marked the 22nd International Overdose Awareness Day.

Photos of Lawson Pittman, provided by his mom, on a shelf at a sober living house in Kingsport, Tenn. Pittman died of an overdose in February at 27, having relapsed after three years in recovery. (WJHL photo)

Every day is overdose awareness day for Forrester, who, like everyone who works or volunteers at the six Recovery Resource houses, is in long-term recovery from substance use disorder.

“I’m not alone in having 100 friends on Facebook that are dead from overdoses or suicide related to addiction,” Forrester, who is seven-and-a-half years clean, said. “That’s the nature of the beast for the guys that we take in.”

Pittman is one of the 100-plus friends Forrester’s referring to. It was two-and-a-half years ago that Forrester and Pittman spoke to News Channel 11 about their roads to recovery as they worked together on a house painting crew. Pittman was 25 years old and as he said with hope in his voice, 21 months sober.

Pittman said he was living in a tent outside a Walmart in Nashville when he hit bottom.

“I wasn’t very good at being homeless,” Pittman said with a dry grin on a clear New Year’s Eve day of 2019. “I had reached a point where it was going on blotting out my bitter existence, or seeking spiritual help.”

Pittman got into treatment in the Tri-Cities and met the men whose crew he would eventually join when they came to his facility to offer encouragement.

“He had that personality that just brought people in and everybody wanted to love on him and very, very seldom would he say a bad word about anybody,” Forrester said Wednesday.

But Pittman, now three years sober, decided to move back to his native Nashville late last year. Forrester said he was a little concerned at Pittman leaving his group of supportive people in recovery. He remembers Pittman telling him, ‘I think I can start drinking a little now.’

Before long, the young man Forrester looked upon as a little brother he could share a love of music and a journey of recovery with had progressed to harder drugs.

“He started doing what he thought was heroin down in Nashville and his mom found him dead in his apartment,” Forrester said.

Craig Forrester of Recovery Resources in front of another photo of Lawson Pittman. One of Recovery Resources’ six sober living houses is named in honor of Pittman. (WJHL photo)

He texts regularly with Pittman’s mom and said naming sober living houses after people who have died of overdoses helps honor their memories and encourage residents. Another home in Kingsport is named for a guy who was like an older brother to Forrester. His mother, who was a schoolteacher like Forrester’s mom, “wanted people to know he was more than just a statistic.

“He was more than just some dude that overdosed on drugs. He’s a father, he’s an uncle. It’s really easy to get desensitized when you’ve got six deaths a month in Sullivan County. But that’s somebody’s son, that’s somebody’s dad, that’s somebody’s mom — they’re people with hopes and dreams and aspirations.”

Statistics show increasing problem

Forrester said he hopes people will find ways to show empathy toward the many families that are touched by addiction’s most potent weapon, because he said overdoses are not declining despite an increase in resources available to people who want to seek recovery.

He works for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition’s overdose response team. In that role, Forrester will get calls at any hour from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department or any of the three municipal police departments in the county.

“Sullivan County is averaging, last I heard, about six deaths a month,” Forrester said. He said the non-fatal overdose numbers are more like six to 10 a week.

Angela Hagaman said Forrester’s numbers sound about right. As operations director for East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment, she deals with reams of data. It shows Northeast Tennessee sees exacerbated effects from the nation’s 40-year run of yearly increases in overdose deaths.

“Unfortunately we’re not doing all that needs to be done to prevent substance use disorders … treat it, reduce the stigma that’s needed I think to get folks the help that they need.”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the increase, with about a 30% increase nationwide.

“But in our area we had a much higher rate of increase, unfortunately, in overdose deaths.”

Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data show that overdose deaths jumped in 2020, the last year data is available. They rose almost 50% statewide, from 2,089 in 2019 to 3,032 in 2020.

Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties saw an increase from 107 fatal overdoses in 2019 to 174 in 2020, an increase of 63%.

Hagaman said fentanyl is the primary driver for the increasing deaths right now. The cheap synthetic opioid that can kill in small quantities is often mixed into other drugs to lower the cost — and far too often costs people their lives.

“It’s showing up in street drugs from THC vapes to counterfeit pills like Xanax to club drugs,” Hagaman said. “It’s showing up everywhere and unfortunately the risk of overdose now is so much higher, because if one small piece of fentanyl ends up in a drug supply that you were not aware of, the risk of accidental overdose is much higher than it’s ever been.”

Indeed, the number of overdose deaths that involved fentanyl in Northeast Tennessee skyrocketed in 2020. The drug was involved in 23 out of the 107 overdose deaths in 2019 (21%). In 2020, it was involved in 68 of the 174 deaths, or 39% of the total.

Forrester is seeing it firsthand.

“Back when I was getting high if you bought a 30 milligram oxycodone, you knew you were getting 30 milligrams of oxycodone, you knew what that was going to do to you,” he said. “I’ve got guys coming in and out every day (saying) none of the pills that you get are actually pharmaceutical pills.

“Somebody’s pressed those pills, they got fentanyl in it, most of the meth these days has got fentanyl in it. People say they’re doing heroin — heroin’s brown. The heroin you see here is gray, which means it’s not heroin.”

Angela Hagaman of ETSU’s Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment. (WJHL photo)

Hagaman did say one pocket of the country has seen overdose death decreases – Eastern Kentucky, where she said some counties are employing community-level interventions.

ETSU’s Center for Addiction Science is integrated throughout the community making efforts to mitigate the harm substance use disorders can bring about. She’s involved with AveNew, a Kingsport organization that works to reduce stigma so that people can access lifesaving interventions and treatment and to prevent substance use disorder in the first place.

“It is a preventable disease,” Hagaman said.

The center also has National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration funds to conduct research, including how often screening and treatment are used to identify substance use early. The center is also studying the effectiveness of peer recovery support specialists – people like Forrester – in helping others seek recovery resources.

Why give overdoses their own ‘day’?

Forrester said setting aside a day to recognize the impact of drug overdoses is very important. Not just for highlighting the services available for people who are suffering, including families of people struggling with addiction, but to honor those who haven’t survived and the families left behind.

“I think of Lawson’s mom, Mary, and Rick (Davis’s) mom, Pam, for them to have a day where they feel like the rest of the world, even the bitter and callous people out here, have a day where they recognize that their sons were real people,” he said.

“They had real lives and they had big hearts and they impacted a whole lot of people, and we need to have a day to honor their memory and to be able to give a day to the family where they feel like they’re heard and they’re not forgotten.”

He said he’s certain that Pittman and Davis’s moms both would have a message for other parents whose children are “in the shape that their sons were in at the end of their lives.

“That there’s people out there that can help. That there’s a chance to get better and I’m sure they want other moms to know, there’s still hope for your baby boy or your baby girl.”

Hagaman said that’s true. She said the majority of people have substance use disorder recover, and that one in 10 Americans report having substance use disorder at some point in their lives. But many people remain without the treatment that’s right to meet their needs.

“We lose many folks, and it is a tragedy,” she said. “I think the most tragic part is it’s preventable.”

Craig Forrester, left, and Riley Clifton, one of the residents at a Kingsport sober living house named in honor of Lawson Pittman. (WJHL photo)

Events like those that occurred Wednesday around the Tri-Cities and made Hagaman and Forrester’s days a whirlwind are something she hopes will eventually usher in “an epidemic of recovery so that we’re not still talking about these numbers of people that we’ve lost.”

She and Forrester both point to a steady rise in resources over the past decade, from treatment access to housing. But Hagaman said — and the statistics make clear — the battle is far from won. She said services need to be affordable and match what people need.

“Every individual’s different. Every recovery path looks different. So making sure we’re really visible with our recovery supports and we’re warm and welcoming, and we’re not sort of insisting that they do things in a certain way or on our timeline. That we just create a really vibrant recovery ecosystem if you will.”

She said people who learn about International Overdose Awareness Day can do small things to make a positive difference.

“It’s the one day that we as community members, all of us have been affected in some way, that we take a stand and that we do at least one thing to make a difference,” she said. “We can go online and take a stigma pledge. We can join a local antidrug coalition. We can make sure that we have access to Narcan, which is an opioid overdose antidote.

“I mean, we carry Epipens and things like that, but now, with fentanyl we need to be more aware that this could happen to any of us at any time and so carrying Narcan could be very important to save lives.”