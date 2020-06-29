UPDATE: Power restored to more than 8,200 BrightRidge customers after Monday morning outage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE: Power has been restored after an outage on Monday morning left more than 8,200 BrightRidge customers without power.

Thousands are without power as of 9 a.m. on Monday morning, according to BrightRidge’s Electric Outage Map.

BrightRidge reports 8,241 customers are without power across its coverage area, primarily in the Northwest Johnson City, Boones Creek and Gray areas.

According to the outage map, 82% of customers in the Boones Creek area are without power.

All of the outages were reported between around 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

To check BrightRidge outages, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.