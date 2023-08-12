BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 2nd annual Sunshine Festival took place at Michael Waltrip Brewing on Saturday, where hundreds of cars, trucks and more came out for a car show and swap meet.

Along with rows upon rows of classics, imports and everything in between, the Sunshine Festival featured live music, cornhole, yard games and lots of food and craft beer.

Jeff Fields, owner of Motor Mile Motors, said the event saw more than 500 vehicles in just its second year.

“We team up with Michael Waltrip and the brewery every year, and we have the Sunshine Festival and man, we had over 500 cars today,” he said.

Fields said he enjoys seeing all of the local car enthusiasts join together for a day of fun like this.

“The Tri-Cities here is a big hot rod car place; a lot of people have a lot of cars and they love this,” he said. “I mean, every year, we just pack it. It’s pretty awesome.”