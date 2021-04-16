More than $43K raised for new Elizabethton Cyclones Marching Band uniforms, band hopes for $13K more

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than $43,000 has been raised in the effort to get the Elizabethton Cyclones Marching Band new uniforms.

As of Thursday night, enough funds have been raised to purchase 96 new uniforms.

The goal is to raise another $13,000 to buy the remaining 29 uniforms.

News Channel 11 was informed that a new Band Director is expected to be named at Elizabethton High School on Friday. The new director will assist with the final fundraiser as well as uniform design.

The marching band hopes to order the new uniforms by early May.